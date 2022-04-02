The Ministry of Health specifies a series of directives regarding the use of food supplements, given that about half of Italians use them.

It should be emphasized mainly that they do not replace foods in a healthy and balanced diet, which should provide all the useful nutrients to our body. In fact, it should only be used in particular cases and always under the advice of a doctor, who is also aware of any side effects.

We usually find them in small doses, in the form of capsules, sachets and bottles and they would contribute to well-being and general health.

Before they can be put up for sale, they have to go through a series of procedures. Also with regard to the trade in supplements of herbal substances and preparations, there are guidelines to follow before being able to sell them, to ensure safe use.

This natural supplement rich in antioxidants would counteract cognitive problems, physical and mental stress and improve concentration and mood.

We know well how some plants could be useful in improving some conditions and would also decrease some symptoms related to specific pathologies.

In many cases it is possible to prepare tasty infusions or drinks to obtain the benefits of particular plant species, but there are also supplements that exploit their active ingredients.

Among these we also find the extraordinary supplement obtained from the extract of Ginkgo Biloba, a plant native to China, also called the maidenhair tree, with a fascinating and elegant appearance.

It would seem to be a very ancient plant, also cultivated by monks, also because it is particularly resistant. Since ancient times they have used leaves and seeds for healing purposes, while today only the extracts of the leaves are used, sold in capsules, as a powder or liquid.

Ginkgo Biloba is used in many areas, because it would counteract cognitive problems, physical and mental stress, reducing problems related to concentration and mood disorders.

Furthermore, it could be used to treat forms of anxiety, circulation problems, leg pain also caused by diabetes, dizziness and sexual dysfunction.

Among the active ingredients present there would be flavonoids, antioxidants, Gingkolides A, B and C.

Obviously, however, before buying it it is good to ask your doctor for advice, also because it could also have significant side effects.

The charm of the Ginkgo tree

It is a rather imposing tree, in fact it can reach 30 meters in height, its trunk a diameter of more than one meter and the crown can be 8-10 meters large.

This surprising plant seems to withstand even unthinkable temperatures, which are around -35 degrees.

Even 6 trees, still alive, survived the radiation caused by the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

In 1750 the first Ginkgo tree was brought to Italy, in Padua at the Botanical Garden.

In spring it produces an enchanting and showy flowering, transforming the entire crown of a truly incredible yellow color.

