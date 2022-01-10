This Netflix movie could become a video game, a 400 million deal

Many dream of a video game based on this Netflix movie and perhaps it is about to become reality! Here is what cinematic work we are talking about!

Netflix has truly revolutionized the world of movies and TV series, becoming one of the most important and famous streaming services around. Netflix has drastically changed the way people look at the gaming market, bringing a lot of content to the screens of the subscribers, with a simple click. Let’s just say not all products developed or advertised from Netflix are of the highest quality, but some of them, quickly entered the hearts of many users.

This is definitely the case with Extraction, an action movie available on Netflix, directed by the brothers Russian and with the main character played by Chris Hemsworth. The well-known actor and the directors know each other very well as the Russo brothers directed Avengers: Endgame. And in this film they certainly could not miss Hemsworth in the role of the mighty God of Thunder: Thor And Sam Hagrave, the stunt coordinator. So there was immediately a great harmony, which can be perceived from the quality of the film.

Extraction: will the Netflix movie become a video game?

After Netflix’s Resident Evil series Trailer shocked audiences with this video, perhaps the well-known streaming service is becoming more and more interested in the world of video games. There is a lot in Extraction which would impressively fit the gameplay of an video game. In fact, the well-known action movie has tons of adrenaline-pumping scenes, breathtaking fights and interactions that would be the envy of the best shooters. And it is precisely these characteristics that have prompted the Russian and the AGBO to enter into a negotiation with Netflix, to turn Extraction into an incredible one video game! At the moment we are right at the beginning, at the conception of the project, so it is not yet possible to understand if the title will be in first or third person, how the gameplay will work or know the technical characteristics.

What is certain, however, is that the budget to produce this video game stands on 400 million dollars, rely on Nexon and partly spent on making the game cross-platform.

Nexon is a company that edits and publishes video games in countries Asians. Nexon is responsible for spreading the likes of Couter-Strike, Final Fantasy 14 and FIFA Mobile in this part of the world.

So there is a lot to expect from this video game inspired by a very good representative of the action movie, since the expectations for this title they are really high! To date, we don’t know when the game will enter actual development or when it will be released.

From the collaboration with Nexon, however, it is assumed that the video game will be available on various platforms, and that it may also have modalities online multiplayer.