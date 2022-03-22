This new and advanced Huawei watch is 100 euros off

It has been on the market recently, but the Huawei Watch GT Runner already has a 100 euro discount on Amazon.

It’s only been on sale for two months, but the Huawei Watch GT Runner already drops in price big in amazon. This sports smartwatch has a recommended retail price of 329 euros, but right now you can buy it for only €229. Without a doubt, a magnificent opportunity to get a good jewel for your wrist.

This smartwatch has everything you need, and more, in terms of features and functions. I am lucky enough to try it right now, so I am speaking to you in the first person to tell you everything you will earn with the purchase. It is a comfortable watch, with a gorgeous display and multitude of sports and health functions. It does not lack the loudspeaker, or the microphone, or the NFCnot of course a big battery.

If you are looking for a good smart watch to carry out an exhaustive monitoring of your physical activity, take advantage of the 100 euros discount to get this Huawei Watch GT Runner. Wait, let me tell you all its virtues.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT Runner with a 100 euro discount

I like the Huawei Watch GT Runner, first of all, for the comfort it offers Even if you wear it all day. His body has a weight of 38.5 grams, with a silicone strap that is also light and comfortable. Regarding the design, you can choose the gray model with details in yellow (something more striking) or by the black model with details in gray (more sober).

You will see all the content clearly, with good color reproduction and a high level of brightness. This is thanks to the 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, of excellent quality. In addition, the Huawei Watch GT Runner has a fast performancewe can easily move between the different apps and launch them in an instant.

This Huawei smartwatch is focused on the sports field, something that is reflected both in its design and in its multiple sports tools. In addition to having dozens of sports modes, the GT Runner is like a personal trainer who recommends personalized plans of race. It is the perfect companion when you go running, as it even warns you when it is going to rain and records all the routes thanks to the high precision GPS.

Have 4GB of storage, so you can save your own songs and connect your wireless headphones to use the watch as a music player. To this we add that it is waterproofyou can also use it for your swimming training.

The GT Runner also cares about your health, with such interesting tools as the heart rate sensorthe blood oxygen monitoring or analysis of sleep patterns. If you connect it with the Huawei Health app, you can accurately check all the data it collects from your smartphone.

There are many more features that extend the usefulness of this smart watch. If you have it connected to your mobile, you can send and receive phone calls, because for this it has a speaker and microphone. In addition, it has technology NFCso the Huawei Watch GR Runner can also act as a bank card to pay for your purchases.

The battery is another of its strong points, since it can reach two weeks duration with normal use. If you are one of those who give the smartwatch a cane, you will still enjoy a week of autonomy. In short, a very, very complete smart watch that now falls to 229 euros in an opportunity that you should not miss.

