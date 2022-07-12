this new battle between them

Officially separated for a few weeks, a new battle now opposes Gérard Piqué and Shakira. Here’s what its about.

A few weeks ago, fans of Shakira learned that separation with the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique via a press release requesting respect for their privacy during this difficult period. While some have said that the breakup was financial, others firmly believe that the athlete has committed the irreparable by cheating on the singer : “Pique the only good thing that happened to him in his career was Shakira and there he is cheating on her MDRRR”, “Cheating on a girl like Shakira, no that’s too much Gérard, you’ve been crazy crazy there ! » could we read in particular from furious Internet users.

Be that as it may, it will now be necessary to be done at the end of this mythical couple and for good reason, a second chance does not seem to be on the agenda. Even worse, the two exes would be at war today. A source told Informalia that the singer would not hesitate to attack Gérard Piqué if he did not show himself to be conciliatory: “She now has people looking for information and preparing an in-depth report on Pique, with all the information on his behavior (…) she is ready for anything. » These threats would be directly linked to their two children: Sasha and Milan.

Shakira and Gérard Piqué in conflict because of their children

According to the Spanish newspaper brand, Gérard Piqué and Shakira are preparing to discuss via their respective lawyers to try to find the best solution for their two boys aged seven and nine. Because indeed, the famous singer wishes leave Spain to settle in Miami while his ex-boyfriend wants to stay in Barcelona with his children so that they are not disturbed. Something that Shakira does not imagine for a second. His plan would then be to let Gerard come to Florida whenever he wants to spend time with their offspring. Will they end up agreeing for the good of Sasha and Milan? We can only hope so.