this new blow for the singer with a rare syndrome

Justin Bieber has Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. The singer has just taken a radical decision which risks disappointing his fans.

This year, the pop star embarked on a new tour around the world The Justice World Tour. His many concerts had been delayed following the health crisis. In great shape, Justin Bieber had then started his tour in the United States. Unfortunately, last June, the singer announced very bad news to his fans. Indeed, the interpreter of Baby revealed himself with his face completely disfigured on Instagram. Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome. This is a form of shingles that inflicts facial paralysis.

The singer then announced to his fans that he had to cancel several concerts of his world tour. Justin Bieber had to rest before returning to the stage. The star and his wife therefore took advantage of several days of vacation. The young man also seemed to be in better shape recently. At the end of July, he then decided to resume his concerts in Europe. Unfortunately, yesterday, Justin Bieber announced some very bad news to his fans on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is taking a break from his world tour again

On Instagram, the star shared a long press release in which he explains that he is once again obliged to take a break from his world tour. Justin Bieber wrote: After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and crew, I went to Europe to continue the tour. I did six concerts, but it cost me a lot. This weekend I performed in Rio and gave my all for the people in Brazil. When I came off stage, fatigue caught up with me and I realized that I had to make my health a priority. I will be fine, but I need to rest to get better”. Justin Bieber fans are very sad to hear this news. They hope to see him again very soon in full form. Courage Justin!