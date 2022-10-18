This new Bottega Veneta bag has already won over fashionable girls

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, fell for the delicious “bitter chocolate” colorway (with that name, who can blame her?) she wore to the US Open last month. Dressed in a silky yellow dress, a navy sweater and long earrings (look 47 from the first collection of Matthew Blazy), Kendall Jenner went to the event with the bag Sardine on her arm, not too full so that it retains its soft crescent shape.

the Sardine is surprisingly spacious. Sonam Kapoor Ahujathe star of the cover of Vogue India from September 2022, stores two hairbrushes, glasses and sunglasses, a fan and make-up (among other things) in his bag Sardineas she revealed in her In The Bag interview.

If you are looking for a different investment and an accessory that will stand the test of time, the bag Sardine is made for you. Be quick ! It’s selling like hotcakes.

