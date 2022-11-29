Entertainment

this new health problem she has to deal with

Hailey Bieber revealed to have a health problem.

Hailey Bieber is sick of the world thinking she’s pregnant. This Monday, November 28, the model decided to clarify the situation on her Instagram account. In story, she revealed a photo of her revealing her slightly swollen belly. She explains on the picture that she is not expecting a child, but that she suffers from a health problem. Indeed, the young woman reveals to have an ovarian cyst: “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple”, she wrote. Before adding: “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have had an ovarian cyst several times and it’s never fun. “Justin Bieber’s wife continued by confiding in her state of health because of this cyst: “It is painful and it gives me nausea, bloating, cramps and emotions. In short, I’m sure many of you can relate and understand,” it also read.

Several health problems

This year, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have suffered from several medical problems. Last March, the young woman had been hospitalized in emergency after having felt symptoms similar to those of a cardiovascular accident. For his part, the singer had to announce bad news to his fans in June. Indeed, he had to cancel several concert dates of his tour because he suffered from paralysis of the…

