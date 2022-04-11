This new smartwatch is powerful, elegant and durable, and it only costs 189 euros

Share

Huawei’s smart watch is one of the best today.

Huawei is one of the smartwatch manufacturers that things are going better in this segment. Despite breaking its ties with Google, which affected its mobile phones, in the smartwatch landscape it is still One of the best on the marketand today you can have your latest creationthe Huawei Watch GT 3 for only €189.99.

This supposes a savings of 60 euros in its 46 mm version in diameter, which is the unit on offer. This watch comes to noticeably improve the successful Huawei Watch GT 2 that we analyze in different sections. This third edition is positioned as one of the best smartwatches today, without a doubt.

It is a watch with a much better battery than other models on the market today. It will give us an autonomy of up to 14 days with basic use and 8 days with intensive use, this is with all the sensors working 24 hours a day. it is already 8 times longer than an Apple Watch Series 7 lasts and this Huawei costs less than half. In addition, the battery of this Huawei watch allows fast charging (and the reverse charge) and you will have it at 100% in a very short time to continue fighting.

This watch contains all kinds of sensors to take our physical activity to another level. We can measure our heart rate 24 hours a day, our blood oxygen saturation, steps, calories burned, etc. It contains a GPS chip inside and Bluetooth technology to connect other types of devices such as wireless headphones. In its 1.43 inch HD AMOLED screen (466 x 466 px) we will be able to see all this data and control both the music and the training management apps with its more than 100 built-in fitness modes.

It is a watch very comfortable to wear due to its thinness and weight, only 42.3 grams without a strap and 1.1 cm thick at its thickest part. Can you customize your watch every day buying various 22mm straps available in online stores. Its positioning chip is one of the most complete on the market with up to 5 systems (GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS).

Integrate a microphone to make your calls from the watch, as long as we have the phone connected to less than 10 meters, which is the optimal operating range of Bluetooth technology. In this way, if we are exercising, we will not need to take our mobile for it. With the Huawei Health app you can manage all the data and make comparisons with previous days and months to see your evolution.

