This new technology combines the best of DTT and satellite with IPTV

DVB is the acronym belonging to Digital Video Broadcasting, the organization in charge of creating television standards for all the countries of Europe and a large part of Africa and Asia. An organization that emerged at the end of the 90s through the alliance of several companies that wanted standardize or unify television. It is in charge of managing satellite, cable, terrestrial or satellite television.
DVB-NIP approved by the DVB board of directors
Now that we have made an introduction to the DVB competencies, the organization has approved and designed DVB-NIP, a new standard that aims to bridge the gap between broadband and broadcast networks.
The DVD-NIP design has behind more than a year of work by more than 13 representatives of DVB member companies. It is a new system that is designed to use DVB-S2X or DVB-T2 transmission media. Fully IP-based that will no longer be dependent on the MPEG-2 transport stream that has been the basis of DVB transmission systems up to now.
Efficiency of transmission networks
DVD-NIP emerges to be able to use the efficiency of transmission networks in order to distribute content on a large scale on modern IP devices. In this way, the transmission technologies used in broadband networks are fully integrated. In this way, the same transmission signal can cover both professional and consumer applications.
DVB claims that this transition to a native IP can lead to both cost savings and new revenue. The main source of cost savings is the ability of DVB-NIP to use a single OTT (Over The Top) header, which designates the content available through an Internet connection without the provider having control over it. We would be talking about a single unified OTT for all end devices. New revenue could come from reaching a broader group of devices and sale of advertising space higher value based on available guidance and analytics. The technical module working group that developed the specification was chaired by Tom Cristofori (SES) and Régis Moulin (Eutelsat).
The DVB-NIP specification has been published as DVB BlueBook A180 and will be sent to ETSI for formal standardization In time. Necessary updates to other specifications will also be released gradually: DVB-GSE Part 2 and Part 3 will be released as DVB BlueBooks A116-2r2 and A116-3r1. Afterwards, updates to the DVB-S2X, DVB-T2 and DVB-SI specifications will be published.