This new technology combines the best of DTT and satellite with IPTV

DVB is the acronym belonging to Digital Video Broadcasting, the organization in charge of creating television standards for all the countries of Europe and a large part of Africa and Asia. An organization that emerged at the end of the 90s through the alliance of several companies that wanted standardize or unify television. It is in charge of managing satellite, cable, terrestrial or satellite television.

DVB-NIP approved by the DVB board of directors

Now that we have made an introduction to the DVB competencies, the organization has approved and designed DVB-NIP, a new standard that aims to bridge the gap between broadband and broadcast networks.

The DVD-NIP design has behind more than a year of work by more than 13 representatives of DVB member companies. It is a new system that is designed to use DVB-S2X or DVB-T2 transmission media. Fully IP-based that will no longer be dependent on the MPEG-2 transport stream that has been the basis of DVB transmission systems up to now.