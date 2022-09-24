This news will not please Scarlett Johansson. One of the best directors in history retires

One of the best film directors in history is retiring and it is news that actress Scarlett Johansson will surely not like, who has always expressed her admiration for the filmmaker. This is Woody Allen, who recently announced that he will complete his 50th film entitled ‘Wasp 22’ and will retire from the cinema to dedicate himself to writing stories and novels.

“My next film will be number 50, I think it’s a good time to stop. My idea in principle is not to make more movies, and focus on writing, these stories, and, well, now I’m thinking more about writing a novel” said the filmmaker and confessed that his next film “will be exciting, dramatic and also sinister” . So far very few details of ‘Wasp 22’ are known. It is only known that the film will be entirely in French and will feature the participation of the Oscar-nominated actress, Isabelle Huppert and Kenneth Edelson.



Woody Allen/ EFE

“The movie business has changed; Human stories are no longer so interesting,” added Woody Allen in an interview for ‘La Vanguardia’, where he reiterated that he will dedicate himself to writing a novel. He said that literature “is an obsessive work. You spend long periods of time thinking about a single word or a phrase, for several hours, trying to figure out how to make a sentence work. The really good writers I know spend a day or two polishing up a sentence,” Allen argued.

In recent years, the 86-year-old filmmaker has filmed more often in Europe than in his beloved New York.since the accusations of abuse against him in the United States deprived him of support to finance his productions. That is why the announcement of his retirement is not so surprising, since in recent years he has been vetoed in many places due to the accusations made by his ex-wife Mia Farrow, after allegations of alleged child abuse against his daughter Dylan, which were always denied. by the filmmaker.

The scandalous accusations against Woody Allen have divided opinions in Hollywood. Actress Scarlett Johansson was one of the first to support the filmmaker, along with other personalities such as Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Wallace Shawn, Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Blake Lively.. But other actors such as Elliot Page, Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwing, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalament, regretted the complaints, supported Dylan and expressed regret for having worked with the director of ‘Manhattan’.

Woody Allen has been nominated 19 times for the Academy Awards as a writer and director, of which he has won 4 Oscars. Two for ‘Annie Hall’ (1977), one for ‘Hannah and her sisters’ (1986), and the last for ‘Midnight in Paris (2011). However, his last film ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ of the year 2020 grossed only 2.3 million dollars, with limited exhibition. His book of comic stories ‘Gravedad cero’ will go on sale next September 27, while filming for ‘Wasp 22’ begins in France, with the intention of releasing in the fall of next year, determined to make it his last film work.