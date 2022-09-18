“This Neymar, it’s nice to see”

PSG have one of the best attacks in the world with their MNM, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Present at a press conference, Christophe Galtier was questioned about the defensive efforts of the three attackers, often criticized in recent months. ” They all have a very high level experience.. They have this ability to make decisions during a game. But obviously that requires an investment. Ney is the one with the best profile to have this defensive withdrawal. This desire too. Kylian is an important point of attachment. Leo, he has a different register. He is always very well placed to receive the ball. Ney is the one who gives the best balance. ” For Telefoot, Bixente Lizarazu was questioned on this reflection.

” It does a little more than the other two. Messi I don’t think we’re going to ask him, he’s older. Neymar has the athletic ability to do it. He has a slightly lower position, he can come and help his partners defensively. But the real subject about PSG is when it plays against big teams at European level, is it with the three attackers, who do not defend or sometimes they pretend to defend. It’s difficult. So know if you have to play three, if you stick with it. In Ligue 1 it’s fine, in the Champions League I’m not sure. Or if at some point you have to choose to play with only two stars.”

” We always wanted to see Paris Saint-Germain”

Bixente Lizarazu then looked at Neymar’s very good start to the season with PSG, involved in 18 goals (11 goals, 7 assists). He likes when the Brazilian (30) plays simple.

“How to explain Neymar’s good start to the season with PSG? The World Cup, that’s for sure. There is preparation and all the players are focused on it. Neymar, there is also pride, he was still attacked a lot but also rightly criticize for his inconstancy. This Neymar, he is a pleasure to see. He’s the one we always wanted to see at Paris Saint-Germain. We love him for that, when he just plays and that he does not get lost in his behaviors or his permanent chambering.”