this nice smartphone is a very smart bargain

The realme smartphone has just what you need and collapses in its most powerful version.

Thanks to Amazon you can take the Realme C21Y by only 109 euros in its more powerful versionwith 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You can receive it quickly and safely wherever you liveyou will not have to worry.

The realme mobile is one of the best cheap smartphones, has just what you need if you’re not looking for too much fanfare and want to save. It comes with a 6.5-inch panel, an 8-core processor, and a battery that will last all day. We tell you all about him.

Good, nice and very cheap

The best smartphones are getting more expensive every year, but the cheapest smartphones are also getting better every year. It is not necessary to make a large outlay to have a good mobile, a device that performs with the applications that we use every day and that can serve us for a few years. This realme C21Y is a good example of everything that a mobile of only 100 euros can offer.

The realme mobile has a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Its body is simple, but it is quite attractive for its price, with details on its back that draw geometric shapes. Inside is the Unisoc T610a processor with which you will have enough power for your favorite apps.

You will be able to take more than decent pictures with the triple camera of this realme C21Y. It show us a 13 megapixel main sensora macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 5 megapixel camera for your selfies.

As we have said you will have energy for the whole day with its battery of 5,000mAh. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack and even FM radiofeatures that are no longer found in the latest mobiles.

There is not much more to add, the realme mobile offers a lot for a very tempting price, it is not easy to resist those 109 euros. If you are looking for a smartphone that meets the essentials and has a good price, this realme C21Y is one of the smartest options. In addition, you will not have to resort to unknown stores, you take it with all the peace of mind that Amazon gives.

