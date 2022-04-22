This Nintendo JRPG is such a treasure that it even inspired Undertale, but it never left Japan

The latest Nintendo Direct has brought us the first two Mother Nintendo Switch, here known as Earthbound Beginnings and Earthbound. But what about his third chapter? We need to have the complete trilogy at our fingertips and in Spanish. We talk about the reasons in this article, but the main one is its overwhelming modernity even so many years later.

“Earthbound shares the style of traditional Japanese role-playing video games, which is a very widespread format so, in that sense, the game itself was nothing special. However, all in all, it turned out to be a unique video game that cannot be compared to any other. I think it’s because of all the experiences that Shigesato Itoi created for him: interesting moments, sad moments, absurd moments, unusual details… This compendium has an effect on the player. And that’s why I still think that there is no other game like it today.” These words are collected in the wonderful book Ask Iwata. He dedicates them himself to his co-worker and friend Shigesato Itoi. Itoi is the creator, father and ideologue of the Mother saga, called Earthbound in our territory. This series of three games has seen its first two chapters in our country, but not the third. Earthbound Beginnings, the NES original, and Earthbound, the sequel for Super Nintendo, have recently arrived. Both for the Switch online subscription system. Of course, both have done it in English and, honestly, without the slightest love.

The Earthbound saga needs a complete remaster, even redone with the new HD 2.5 pixel art style that so many JRPGs are coming up with now. And it needs to appear in Spanish. The reason for the latter is that its true strength is in its texts, in its writing, in its characters and in how they look at the player. It is through them that the game hits you with its happy, sad, melancholic and humorous moments. But, of course, the question now is why is Earthbound so important? And why does its third part have to be able to be enjoyed in our territory? Undoubtedly, of the three, the most important and relevant it is its second iteration. And the way to know that a video game has been significant in the medium, that it has created an impact, is because it has generated a stream of titles inspired by it. The best known example is Undertale, the wonderful adventure designed by Toby Fox. The creator explains the reason for his magic so well.

“EarthBound, and the Mother series (…) has a very particular aesthetic, a very recognizable visual style and a very special sense of humor. So when you play them as a child, or even a teenager, their style stays with you and makes you want to create something similar for yourself (…). The best thing about EarthBound is its script and its humor. When it came out, it was totally different from all the existing RPGs (…). Playing it was like being Charlie Brown: you’re a kid with a baseball batl. It is very easy to empathize with Ness, the protagonist of it, because he is very innocent and you can imagine yourself in the game eating hamburgers, walking and fighting with dogs as he does. It’s not like other RPGs where you’re playing a character with a huge sword and you’re like, “Okay, this is cool, but this isn’t me.” The scenario suits the player, because he eats pizzas to recover life instead of magic potions; That’s why I wanted to do something similar in Undertale, with real life objectseven if you are in a fantastic world.”

Without Earthbound there would be no Undertale

Undertale not only embraces the aesthetic of Earthbound, it uses that vibrant contrast between JRPG fantasy and hints of our cruel human reality to attack the player. That is to say: a flower is a flower, but it can also be a monster. A mother is a mother, but she can also want to kill you, and all of that is articulated with great humor. Because humor is the perfect glue to connect surreal situations and achieve everything seems like a dream. He tells it like this: “The humor of Earthbound is very important. It’s so weird, with such crazy situations and such funny characters, that it starts out as a recognizable world but then drift into something fanciful, but they are not the typical fantastic places: you go underground with giant dinosaurs, to a city that seems normal but is full of neon lights and strange people, as if it were a dream. It’s all a fantastic world, but very different from most.”

But Earthbound didn’t just influence Toby Fox to create Undertale and Deltarune. The emaciated Lisa, the incredible Omori or the rhythmic Everhood are also children of Itoi’s work. And all of them are not simple copies of his good ideas, since they are, in fact, powerful narrative proposals that take over the pixel, the structure and playable loops of a JRPG to do new things. Any of them can leave you speechless thanks to the inspiration of Earthbound, but what happened to Mother 3 and why hasn’t it just launched in our territory one way or another? Well, because, to begin with, he had serious problems in his development.

Why not just launched in our territory?Shigesato Itoi is not a developer, he is a writer. Earthbound wouldn’t have gotten off the ground if it wasn’t for Iwata meeting with the team, seeing what they’d done, requesting that development be restarted under his supervision, and so the game ended seeing the light. There were also problems with Mother 3. The game was announced for the Super Nintendo, then for the Nintendo 64, but was canceled in 2000 due to problems with the machine’s memory usage. That was a tremendous disappointment for the fans. Satoru Iwata, who ended up being the main programmer and producer of Earthbound, was the one who announced the cancellation. However, this saga was important to him, because Itoi was too. He admired it. So when he became president of Nintendo, he announced that development restarted, this time for Game Boy Advance. And, after 12 years, he saw the light. Itoi said, “all that time I felt like I was carrying the spirit of Earthbound and Mother 3 on my back through the river of the dead.”

Keys to Mother 3: more than the closure of a trilogy

Super Nintendo, the console for which he originally planned Mother 3, had a fantastic JRPG production; and not only because there were good games, but because, narratively, there came a time when they seemed to be even more advanced than the technology that supported them. Final Fantasy VI, Live a Live or Mother 3 share a characteristic: the desire to fragment their history and turn it into a whole made up of the different points of view of their characters. These video games divide their narration, generate chapters to travel between eras, separate their heroes, and even tell you about the growth of a whole family through the years.

A good artistic direction will always be better than good raw graphicsWanting to have more complex narratives, led the developers to maximize the expressive capabilities of the pixel. This is how both Final Fantasy VI and Mother 3 in particular are able to make you cry without having to use words, just moving their colored squares. “Shigesato Itoi created interesting moments, sad moments, absurd moments, unusual details…” for the game. This is what Iwata said of Earthbound, but Mother 3 takes this contrast of emotions one step further. Without wanting to go into spoilers, this game may seem lighthearted because of its color palette, humor, or well-rounded characters, but that lightheartedness is broken by a tone and to a very dramatic story, with deep characters and a script that is not afraid to explore and show that darkness. If you have enjoyed Undertale, you can already imagine where the shots are going. And if you have played the game, you will know that there are images that stick with you because of their deep sadness, and it has been achieved using pixels, often without a single word. Mother 3 is one of those games that reveals to you, once again, that a good artistic direction will always be better than good raw graphics.

However, now comes the big question: how do we want Mother 3 to return? I love the trilogy and Itoi’s work under Iwata’s supervision, but they are titles that, although they are still very powerful in terms of narrative, could do with a review of the gameplay, how the player is guided through his world and even in his combat. If you start playing Mother 3 now, it is very possible that you will get lost and frustrated in its final chapters, just when the game stops being so linear. It is also more than likely that you get bored of their fights and its rhythm-based combo system. In this aspect it is a very experimental video game, with its lights and its shadows. Although, of course, knowing how to combine lights and shadows with his unforgettable malevolent humor, it is because the Mother saga has made such an impression on so many creators. Nintendo, touch a remastering and a launch in conditions.