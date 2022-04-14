This Nokia is the mobile you need for only €150

In Nokia they also guarantee 2 times more security updates than the competition. In addition, it is already prepared for the new version of Android 12, a fact to be taken into account since the vast majority of all phones are not.

This mobile stands out especially for its ample battery , as it guarantees up to 3 days of use, to practically spend the weekend. It is one of the prominent in the entire market, with nothing more and nothing less than 5050mAh

This model of Nokia is the G21 , a phone with a screen with a notch in the form of water. It has 4G, a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution that reaches HD+ and, be careful, 90 Hz, which for a lower-middle range is the best we can find today.

As for the power, it will be more than enough for basic and normal use, without demanding too much. It has 4GB of RAM and another 12GB of ROM, with a modest but sufficient eight-core processor. Unisoc T606 of 1.6 GHz. Quite well in this section to which we cannot put too many drawbacks for the price at which Amazon offers it to us.

The screen has 6.5-inch IPS technology, but as we have told you above, what impresses us most are the 90Hz to achieve that very important extra of fluidity in all our daily operations: from opening an app, browsing the phone… Also quite positive in this section.

Last but not least…The camera! It has a very modern vertical rear module that houses a triple 50-megapixel camera to take dreamy photos. The lens features advanced Imaging artificial intelligence. Don’t think twice and go for this Nokia G21 with the offer that Amazon has prepared… And that we show you below.

Offer on Amazon

Now we can take this Nokia G21 smartphone with a most prominent offer on Amazon. It has a listed price of 203 euros, but with a 27% offer in Amazon we can take it for only €149, an offer that rises to the occasion! In addition, the model is one of the most beautiful colors in the Nokia range: Nordic Blue, or Nordic blue, which has greenish tints.

We leave you the purchase link below, but run because the mobile offer is limited! Never before has having a mid-range mobile been so cheap.