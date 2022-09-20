This October one of the best horror comedies of recent years arrives at Disney Plus Spain

Although many are most interested in Disney Plus they are the juiciest novelties such as the Star Wars Andor series, there are also those that opt ​​more for the more classic content.

That is why among the most demanded series on Disney Plus Spain are those that, for one reason or another, can hardly be seen legally in these parts, hoping that one day they will arrive on the platform of streaming.

Last week the prayers of the viewers were heard when Disney Plus Spain launched the mythical Malcolm in the Middle in its catalog, and from October another series, not so mythical but equally good, will make its debut on the streaming service for those who are looking for a good horror comedy to watch on Halloween.

Indeed, throughout this month of October it will be available on Disney Plus scream queensa funny horror comedy created by Ryan MurphyIan Brennan and Brad Falchuk in 2015.

Scream Queens, a fun parody horror series that comes to Disney Plus Spain

With a total of two autoconclusive seasons, its plot starts with a wave of murders taking place at Wallace University whose killer perpetrates the crimes dressed as the Red Devil, the campus mascot.

These crimes are related to the death of a student twenty years ago during a party at the house of Kappa Kappa Tau, the most elite fraternity on campus. That is why the murderer is especially cruel to the members of said fraternity, who are currently in the process of selecting candidates.

Pulling from the typical clichés of the genre in the tone of absurd comedy, the series had a very good impact, although in the end it was not renewed for a third season.

The cast of Scream Queens has in its two seasons a luxury cast with performers of the stature of Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Oliver Hudson, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Nick Jonas, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Diego Boneta, John Stamos, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Taylor Lautneramong many others.

Still no specific date the Scream Queens series will be available in the Disney Plus Spain catalog throughout October 2022being the perfect opportunity to recall (or see for the first time) one of the funniest horror comedies of recent years.