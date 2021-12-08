This one euro coin is worth 70 thousand and you may have it in your wallet

There is a one euro coin that is highly sought after on the collector’s market due to some rare errors in its making. A specimen was recently put up for sale at a truly stratospheric price. Here’s how to recognize it and know if you maybe own one.

Do you remember the famous “Pink Gronchi”? It was not a coin but a stamp that became legendary due to a historic printing error. It was withdrawn after only one day and from this arose its rarity and its value.

Yet a Pink conger in perfect condition it is worth “only” between 1000 and 1500 euros. Nothing comparable to the stratospheric price at which a one euro coin with obvious minting errors was recently put on sale on ebay.

The coin is the very common euro issued by Italy in 2002 depicting theVitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci. The symbol chosen by Italy (and precisely by the then Minister of Economy Carlo Azeglio Ciampi) to represent our country at the launch of the single currency.

What makes it highly sought after by collectors are the obvious minting errors imprinted on the coin. By carefully observing the images, it is possible to note that in this coin the issue date is missing entirely: an error as evident as it went unnoticed in the convulsive moments that led to the introduction of the currency that would have replaced the old lire.

Do you also own a rare coin without knowing it?

Minting errors can also greatly increase the value of a coin. They are certainly rare but it is worth looking for them in our wallet, perhaps comparing the coins in your possession with the perfect copy that we reproduce below.

Not all minting errors have the same weight: they often slightly raise the nominal value. But in the case of the currency offered on ebay they have multiplied it by 68,000 times. At least in the judgment of the seller.

Buy two or three excellent cars with just one euro it is certainly the dream of many. If an undated “Vitruvian man” comes out of your pocket, the dream could even come true.