The top OnePlus 8T drops its price before the release of the tenth version.

Run, tomorrow will be late. Only today you can have a OnePlus 8T with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in green color for only €375. Using the coupon OPLSBD30 you will get a extra discount of 30 euros in the final price marked in AliExpress Plaza plus 2 euros from the store. Remember that the shipping is from Spain in 3 days, with all European guarantees and free returns.

The improved version of the long-awaited OnePlus 8 reaches your hands for only 375 euros. On the official website right now it costs 699 euros, a price higher by more than 300 euros than the offer that we bring you today. save a lot of money in this OnePlus beast, one of the best high-end terminals on Android to datealthough there are already versions 9 and 10 on the market.

Buy the OnePlus 8T more top for 375 euros (PVP €699 )

Although the OnePlus 8T is a mobile that was born in October 2020, today it is still a very, very expensive purchase. highly recommended, and much more at this price and version. We are talking about a high-end smartphone with Snapdragon 865, a processor that marked a before and after for 5G mobile technology. This edition of the OnePlus 8T has 12 GB of RAM LPDDR4X, together with the Adreno 650 graphics chip and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, achieve a score close to 630,000 points in the Antutu performance test that many of us have gone to before buying a mobile.

The OnePlus 8T mounts a 6.55-inch Amoled screenwith resolution FullHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of 1,100 nits. in his body of aluminum alloy and glass integrates stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos, microphone for noise cancellation and ultra fast fingerprint reader onscreen.

In the back we have one of the best current cameras. It is a 48 MP quad lens signed by Sony, accompanied by a wide angle, a macro lens and a black / white. Integrate optical image stabilizerand is capable of recording videos in 4K at 60fps and slow motion at 480fps in 1080p. On the screen it integrates a 16 MP Sony camera that meets high capacities. These cameras achieved 111 and 82 points respectively in the DxOMark test.

In the connectivity section, we have WiFi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and Dual SIM. Regarding the battery, we have one of 4,500mAh capable of fast charging chargers up to 65 W. The battery is divided into two 2,250 mAh cells and will last us almost two days of use.

