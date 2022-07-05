This online store already has sales for the rest of Cuba

Meats, oil, milk, coffee, beers and much more are available in this online store for the provinces of Cuba.

After a period of time in which they only found themselves offering their services in Havana, now it is possible to buy a wide variety of food in Supermarket.

It is possible to buy in this online store through a Visa or Mastercard bank card, for example, regardless of the type of currency of the account. The bank makes the conversion in correspondence with the current exchange rate. Payments by bank transfer or cash are not accepted.

These are some of the most popular items at the moment:

Pronto Condensed Milk (4 x 380 g / 13.4 oz)— $15.38 USD

Box of Chicken Hindquarters (10 kg / 22 lb)— $43.25 USD

Hysa Oil (12 x 800 ml)—$57.83 USD

Vima Foods White Wine Vinegar (500 ml)—$4.67 USD

Frozen Chicken Hindquarters Box (15 kg / 33 lb)—$76.02 USD

SanCor whole milk powder (1 kg / 2.2 lb)—$10.00 USD

Chicken Hindquarters (5 kg / 11 lb)—$27.71 USD

White Egg (30 U)—$6.47 USD

Imported Cheddar Cheese (2 kg / 4.4 lb)—$30.00 USD

La Llave Espresso Coffee (284 g / 10.02 oz)— $6.69 USD

Boneless skinless pork leg (3 kg / 6.6)—$27.43 USD

Paraiso Natural Whole Yogurt (5 L)—$21.27 US$24.70 USD

Corona Extra Bottled Beer (24 x 355 ml)—$33.81 USD

Boneless skinless chicken breast (1 kg / 2.2 lb)—$9.62 USD

CID chocolate flavor ice cream (4 L)—$18.67 USD

Bravo Garlic Sausage (1 kg / 2.2 lb)—$11.95 USD

Brok Premium Beer (330 ml)—$1.85 USD

Close Up Triple Mint Toothpaste (70 g / 2.4 oz)—$1.99 USD

Once the customer makes the purchase, it is approved by the Supervision department. Then it is delivered, in a fairly short time compared to other similar online stores. For example, at the moment in Havana deliveries are processed in a period of 3 to 5 business days.

How can you track the status of your purchase?

You will find details on the store’s website, specifically in the My Account-My Orders section. But you will also receive an email informing each phase your purchase goes through. However, if you still have questions, you can consult the customer service by email [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, searching directly for Supermarket23.

Although it has previously been questioned by many, given its presumed link to the island’s government, since Cuban Directory We do not focus on this type of issues and we are only interested in helping your people in Cuba if you wish.

Periodically, we publish promotions or similar texts (whether private or state) where we refer to current offers, so that Cubans inside and outside the island can benefit from them. Cuban Directory It is a facilitation page where we announce flights, promotions and tourist packages, scholarships and master’s degrees, and we also provide you with information of interest on procedures in embassies, travel agencies and other instances.

Update: although the products available on the web appear as available in various parts of Cuba, this is the note that appears when typing a beneficiary: “for logistical reasons, we will only receive orders for the provinces of Havana, Pinar del Río, Artemisa , Mayabeque, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Sancti Spíritus. The orders to the rest of the provinces that have already been carried out will be delivered.”