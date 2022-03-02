this OPPO mobile at an irresistible price

The OPPO A74 5G It is a device with a good value for money that we find today on Amazon at a price that you will be able to let us escape. Using a 5G network is today a reality in many Spanish cities and provinces and this smartphone that does not exceed 250 euros on offer has the latest in mobile networks.

Long-lasting battery and smart power saving

The OPPO A74 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery that will make your phone last longer and longer. Its autonomy gives for 13 hours of video viewing, 27 hours of call time and 40 hours of standby. In addition, a large capacity battery deserves a 18W super fast charging so that it never stops. With the intelligent power saving mode and Super Nighttime Stand, only 2% of the battery is consumed while you sleep.

Regarding the design, we find a phone with a premium appearance with soft and faded tones. It has a type of quad camera suitable for any type of AI-based shooting. Thanks to the artificial intelligence the 48 MP camera always selects the right scene with an ultra-clear 108 MP image. This smartphone covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut providing a rich and accurate color experience.