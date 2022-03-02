this OPPO mobile at an irresistible price

Within the options of cheap mobile phones, OPPO stands out with an entry-level terminal that stands out for its 5G connectivity, an elegant design, balanced features and a battery with great autonomy.
The OPPO A74 5G It is a device with a good value for money that we find today on Amazon at a price that you will be able to let us escape. Using a 5G network is today a reality in many Spanish cities and provinces and this smartphone that does not exceed 250 euros on offer has the latest in mobile networks.
Long-lasting battery and smart power saving
The OPPO A74 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery that will make your phone last longer and longer. Its autonomy gives for 13 hours of video viewing, 27 hours of call time and 40 hours of standby. In addition, a large capacity battery deserves a 18W super fast charging so that it never stops. With the intelligent power saving mode and Super Nighttime Stand, only 2% of the battery is consumed while you sleep.
Regarding the design, we find a phone with a premium appearance with soft and faded tones. It has a type of quad camera suitable for any type of AI-based shooting. Thanks to the artificial intelligence the 48 MP camera always selects the right scene with an ultra-clear 108 MP image. This smartphone covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut providing a rich and accurate color experience.
Large FHD+ screen
A 6.43” FHD+ resolution screen and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate that achieves a clear and immersive viewing experience for all types of multimedia content. With a touch response rate of 180 Hz, graphics, images and content flow naturally in an instant.
As for the processor, mount a Snapdragon 480 with 5G connectivity in combination with 6 GB of RAM for outstanding performance, to which must be added 128 GB of internal storage.
The recommended price of the OPPO A74 5G in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in black is 319 euros, but now we can find an attractive offer on Amazon with a 22% discount, which leaves its price at €249. A great opportunity if you are looking for a smartphone with the latest 5G connectivity complemented by a long-lasting battery and balanced features.
