This organic, metal-free lithium-ion battery is cheap and packs a lot of energy – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

A joint team made up of researchers from the Tohoku University in Japan and of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has made significant progress in the field of batteries for electric vehicles. His work has resulted in the creation of an organic lithium ion batteryhigh voltage, which no need to use scarce and expensive metals. Instead it uses a small organic molecule, croconic acid, which makes this type of battery, capable of storing a large amount of energy, very economical thanks to the fact that they eliminate the costly metals involved in classic ternary chemistry.

Conventional lithium-ion batteries depend on metals such as cobalt or lithium, which are scarce, with highly variable prices and come from politically unstable areas. Instead, organic batteries They require elements that are abundant in nature, as is the case with carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen or oxygen. Also, theoretically, organic batteries have higher energy capacities than conventional lithium-ion batteries because the use of these organic materials makes them very light. However, most of the organic batteries created to date have a relatively low working voltage, between 1 and 3 volts, which does not allow them to be used in high energy applications. The increase in the voltage of organic batteries would lead to being able to use that potential high energy density that they contain.

The work is the work of two Japanese scientists from Japan’s Tohoku University, Itaru Honma, a professor of chemistry at the Advanced Materials Multidisciplinary Research Institute and Hiroaki Kobayashi, an assistant professor of chemistry, and Yuto Katsuyama, a graduate student at UCLA. His team discovered that croconic acid, when used as the cathode material in a lithium-ion battery, is capable of maintaining a high working voltageclose to 4 volts.

Illustration of croconic acid as part of an environmentally friendly high-voltage lithium-ion organic battery. Image Yuto Katsuyama.

Croconic acid has five carbon atoms bonded together in a pentagonal shape, each of which is bonded to one oxygen atom. Its theoretical energy capacity is very high, 638.6 mAh/g, much higher than that of the cathode materials used in conventional lithium-ion batteries (LiCoO two ~140mAh/g). “We investigated the electrochemical behavior of croconic acid in the high-voltage range, above 3 V, using theoretical calculations and electrochemical experiments,” explains Kobayashi. “We found that croconic acid stores lithium ions at about 4V, giving a very high theoretical energy density of 1,949 Wh/kg, which is larger than most organic lithium-ion batteries. and inorganic,” he adds.

Although in this study theoretical capacity could not be reached, the research team is optimistic, since their prototype cell has a lot of room for improvement. Chemical modifications of croconic acid can be made at a structural level that will stabilize the molecule, increasing its capacity and its response to the reversibility of charge and discharge cycles, which directly reverts to a useful life similar to that offered by lithium batteries. conventional. In addition, the development of stable high-voltage electrolytes is necessary, since most of the existing ones cannot withstand the working voltage that this acid requires.