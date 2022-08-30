this outstanding heist thriller was unfairly under the radar at the time and you only have 48 hours to watch it

The frustrating situation with current commercial cinema is not a direct consequence of an impoverishment of the great blockbusters -although it is true that many fall into a fairly poor and forgettable lowest common denominator-, but because of the prospect that they are the only thing we can find in movie theaters. Or that they are the only ones who really have a chance of succeeding.

There are small flashes from time to time that some of us want to cling to to think that all is not lost. Phenomena not based on intellectual property such as ‘Everything at once everywhere’, ‘Nope’ or ‘Elvis’ (although it can be argued whether the King of Rock is not really intellectual property in itself) invite some optimism, although also the bittersweet feeling that other jewels cannot have such luck. What wouldn’t some of us give because that was the case with films like ‘Widows’.

Left with nothing, capable of everything

Steve McQueen’s film is the kind of ambitious and excellently made adult thriller that doesn’t abound in movie theaters. It is even above the average that used to populate decades like the nineties or eighties. reason why it is a movie with a certain cultdespite a notorious commercial failure in theaters.

Streaming on platforms like Netflix has given it a good second life, although that is not always a sure thing, as its future platform march after August 31 (It’s also on HBO Max, although with the moment they live to have that as a guarantee).

Adapting a 1983 British miniseries, here the action is transferred to the American city of Chicago, we see how a group of men carry out a failed robbery that ends up costing them their lives. As if losing them wasn’t enough of a trauma, their wives are also charged with the debt that they themselves were trying to settle with the aforementioned coup.

With no other choice they will have to take the reins of the “family business”, planning his own hit to get enough money to calm the desires of a criminal group in the city. A group that coincidentally is also behind a councilor candidate from a poor neighborhood in the city, who is facing the son of the one who held the position for a long time and needs that money to finance the campaign.

‘Widows’: the adult cinema we need

It cannot be denied that McQueen and his screenwriter Gillian Flynn are ambitious in trying to contain in two hours the different plots and conjurations that the miniseries could unfold in several episodes. The thing is, they mostly get it, by doing an outstanding union of criminal cinema, robbery, political thriller and even an intimate drama and emotional that slips through the cracks.

It is sustained by the outrageously good direction of McQueen, who masterfully shoots some action sequences and takes full advantage of one of the most spectacular deals in recent years. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya and many more that we leave unmentioned are also brilliant. And even so, all this was insufficient to attract the public to the theaters. Don’t make the same mistake and take advantage of streaming to recover it.