This Overwatch 2 Fan Created a Dream Edgerunners Crossover and It Looks Incredible

We have already seen a supervision 2 collaboration with anime One hit manWhat’s one more? This time, fans fantasize about bringing characters from Cyberpunk: Vanguard Runners to the shooter hero.

On September 21, a Supervision Fans shared their ideas about heroes who could become Edgerunners characters if the crossover ever happened.

This is what they thought:

Zaria – Dorian

Baptist – Maine

Tracer – Rebeca

Zenyatta – Pilar

Rammatra – Adam Smasher

Shadow-Lucy

Cassidy – Falcon

Many of these characters fit together very well, especially Zarya as Dorio. However, the OP couldn’t find a decent character for David, the main protagonist of Edge Runners. Other fans suggested it could be Rammatra or Tracer. Rammatra makes sense to me, but that means David will have to be in his final form and I’m not a big fan of that.

Many players agreed that Rammatra would be a perfect fit for Adam Smasher. Both are menacing and Rammatra’s shapeshifting can be explained with cybernetics. Several players mentioned that Adam has a casual form in the Cyberpunk story that can make the aspect work.

My suggestion for David would be Genji. I know the sword doesn’t really fit here, but Genji is mostly cybernetic and his race can have David’s Sandvistan visuals. If it’s too much of a stretch, Soldier 76 is also a decent option in my opinion.

The best part about this dream crossover is that Cassidy and Falco share the same voice actor: Matthew Mercer. Not only do the two characters look alike, but Falco has a cybernetic arm, just like Cassidy. He talks about a perfect couple.

