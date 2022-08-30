this person tried to separate them

Tom Holland and Zendaya almost never dated and here’s why.

Recently, Tom Holland announced that he was taking a break from social media: “I’m pausing social media to preserve my sanity. I find Instagram and Twitter to be too overwhelming, too overwhelming, I get overwhelmed, and I get angry when I read about myself. It ends up affecting my sanity, so I decided to go back and delete the apps. » Fortunately, the 26-year-old British actor can count on the precious support of his girlfriend Zendaya to get better.

The duo have been making perfect love for a while now. Remember, it was on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming that the two actors met for the very first time. At the time, Tom Holland was full of praise for his co-star: “We are like the best friends in the world. She is so awesome and amazing”he confided full of admiration to the magazine People. However, the latter quickly saw their relationship evolve into something romantic. Moreover, Tom and Zendaya were recently seen very in love in Budapest.

Tom Holland and Zendaya dissuaded from being a couple

If they both send back the image of an idyllic couple and that many fans adore them together, know however that this love duo almost never existed! Because indeed, during an interview granted to the New York Times In 2021, Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed that she tried to talk Tom Holland and Zendaya out of getting together: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and lectured them. I gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. » Obviously, his arguments were not convincing enough.