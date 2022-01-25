https://it.sputniknews.com/20220124/this-peruvian- plant- increase-the-libid-and-bass-the-blood-pressure-14754577.html

This Peruvian plant increases libido and lowers blood pressure

This Peruvian plant increases libido and lowers blood pressure

Since pre-Inca times, this tuber originating from Peru was considered a gift from the gods for its incredible health benefits.

It is called Andean maca and comes from the Peruvian Andes, where it is grown at more than 4,000 meters above sea level. At the same time, it is not difficult to find it in powder form in drugstores and health food stores, but what are its health benefits? It is a natural aphrodisiac.Several studies have shown that Andean maca significantly increases sexual desire in both men and women. A 2002 study found that taking 1.5 to 3 milligrams of maca for at least eight weeks increased libido in men. And another study showed that it also reduced sexual dysfunction in women taking antidepressants. Andean maca increases sperm volume and mobility, so it could be of great help to those suffering from fertility problems. Relieves Menopausal Symptoms The Andean superplant is able to balance hormones naturally, so it may benefit postmenopausal women. Maca relieves some of the more annoying symptoms of hormonal changes, such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness. It also prevents osteoporosis, a very common ailment in postmenopausal women, as it is rich in calcium, zinc and iron. Improves Mood Andean Maca is also a natural antidepressant. Although in some cases depression can only be treated with drugs, the flavonoids present in the plant help fight stress, anxiety and fatigue.It is also an ideal food for those who practice sports, as it is able to improve the performance during training. 4. Lowers Blood Pressure Andean maca can also be very useful for those suffering from hypertension. Consuming only 3.3 grams of this tuber per day for 12 weeks has helped lower blood pressure in menopausal women.At the same time, if you suffer from diabetes, overweight or thyroid problems, you should consume it in moderation, as it is rich in carbohydrates. 5. Improves Memory: Several animal studies have shown that Andean maca is able to promote cerebral blood flow and, therefore, greatly improve memory, concentration and learning. antioxidant properties.

