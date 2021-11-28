This Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 costs like two Ferrari Roma – Classiche

Can the classic car market reach insane figures? The answer to this question is a firm yes, especially when it comes to cars that feel goosebumps on the skin. Figures even higher than modern models, impregnated with technology. A proof can be the recent sales announcement posted on the web by the owner of one Peugeot 205 Turbo 16.

First of all, it is necessary to consider that the car is very rare, and so you can easily evaluate an example of momentum on values ​​over 200 thousand euros. But the model offered for sale by Autoscout.it it can even be purchased for 400,000 euros, an amount equal to the value of two brand new Ferrari Roma, or a little less. On the outside, the car from 1984, dark gray tending to black, appears to be in good condition. The seller, from the province of Padua, assures: the mechanics are in place, thanks to new gearbox synchronizers, a recent overhaul of the turbine and new tires. It has 50,000 kilometers and the current seller has owned it since 2013. In the announcement he writes “I sell to the highest bidder, I don’t respond to ridiculous offers, no time wasters“. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for him, of course: he will have to trust in the current state of health of the classic car market.

The 205 T16, presented at the same time as the production GTI, was destined from the outset to become an icon of high-performance berlinettas. And of the rallies. Maintaining the external appearance so much appreciated by the public, for the mechanics of the Peugeot model it looked to the regulations of Group B. The T16 in fact adopts all-wheel drive with the engine in a central position: it is a four-cylinder 1,700, 16-valve with turbocharger, which offers a power of 200 Hp in the standard version, over 450 in the latest racing EVO2. Only 200 examples were produced, which were necessary for homologation in Group B. Almost all of the same dark gray color. But the Peugeot Museum in Sochaux also has a mother-of-pearl white one, never used and of substantially priceless value.