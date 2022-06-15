This photo of Leonardo DiCaprio contemplating the vines after investing in a French champagne

In February, the actor entered the capital of the Telmont house, a champagne producer. Four months later, the hero of titanic visited his vineyard located in Damery, in the Marne.

After Brad Pitt’s rosé, Leonardo DiCaprio’s champagne. In February, the hero of titanic (1997) entered the capital of the French house Telmont, producer of bubbles since 1912. He joined Bertrand LHôpital, its historical manager and Ludovic du Plessis, president of the company, but also the Rémy Cointreau group. A few months later, the actor went to the field and visited the vineyard located in Damery, in the Marne, the historic estate of the champagne producer.

Evidenced by a snapshot published on the Instagram account of the Telmont house, Tuesday, June 14. We see the actor in the company of Ludovic du Plessis. The latter shows him the heights of the estate, cultivated since 1912 by the Lhopital family. “We are delighted to have recently welcomed the actor, environmentalist and investor in the Telmont champagne, in Damery”, can we read in caption of the post.

A common vision

“Leonardo supports our vision and our commitment to create the most sustainable organic champagne possible and to focus on the preservation of our land and our biodiversity,” the message also reads. According The union, this photograph dates from the end of May. Passing through the Marne, Leonardo DiCaprio would have visited the vineyard before spending the night at the Royal Champagne hotel in Champillon.

He would then have flown to the Cannes Film Festival, during which he attended the amfAR gala, on May 26. The actor thus joins the long list of actors who have invested in a brand of alcohol, created one or collaborated with one of them, like George Clooney, Nick Jonas or Justin Timberlake .