this photo that makes everyone agree

At 35, Drake is the proud father of a little boy named Adonis. On Instagram, the famous Canadian rapper regularly posts videos of him and his son, whom he sees regularly, although the little boy lives in France. And yes, Adonis was born after a very brief relationship between Drake and Sophie Brussaux, a 33-year-old Frenchwoman, former porn star turned painter.

If he took a long time to get used to the idea that he became a dad following a relationship of a few evenings with a virtual stranger, Drake has finally assumed his role as dad and is busy today. today very well from his offspring. Very regularly, he brings Sophie and Adonis to Toronto (Canada) where he owns a sumptuous villa.

At the start of the year, the rapper also took his son and his baby mama on vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a little corner of paradise located south of the Bahamas. What lead to rumors of a couple between the two young people. “Drake and Sophie are friends, and they are related. But since that trip, they are now more than that. They are together…” assured a source close to the singer.

Sophie Brussaux ignites the web

In a relationship with Drake or not, Sophie Brussaux seems at the moment more fulfilled than ever. A few days ago, the pretty brunette published a photo of her where she poses molded in a green bikini, during her vacation in Pantelleria Island (Italy). A shot that caused a stir and was unanimous among its subscribers who were quick to comment on its curves and in particular on its natural buttocks: “I understand Aubrey” (Drake, editor’s note), “Pretty natural body “, “This is how you recognize natural buttocks”, “Beautiful, natural. Be yourself, cellulite is natural”, “Thank you for being authentic and showing a real woman’s body, you are an inspiration”, “Perfection”, can we for example read.

Aliénor de la Fontaine