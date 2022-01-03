We know that in order to lose weight quickly, we must follow a healthy lifestyle. This means that we must combine a healthy diet and constant physical activity. There are many theories that argue about what is the best physical activity to burn fat and calories. Many of these take into account the metabolic system, but few take into account the anti-obesity hormones that the heart secretes. According to authoritative research, published by the Veronesi Foundation, the heart plays a central role in weight loss. Two hormones, produced by it, would dramatically increase the consumption of fat. According to the Foundation’s experts, a particular physical activity would stimulate the production of these two hormones. This physical activity does not make you sweat but it burns fat and makes you lose weight fast like no other. In addition to the benefits in terms of fat consumption, this activity, by stimulating the production of the two hormones, would also benefit our kidneys.

The heart produces hormones that are essential for burning fat and losing weight. To say it is a prestigious research of the Polytechnic University of Marche, then published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. According to the study, the two hormones produced by the heart, the atrial and ventricular natriuretic peptide, stimulate lipolysis and thermogenesis. Both processes involve a large consumption of fat. Furthermore, according to the researchers, the two hormones can produce heat without affecting blood pressure.

The discovery has strong practical value. In fact, in addition to having made a remarkable new discovery about metabolic processes, researchers have revealed a privileged way to weight loss. By stimulating the production of these two hormones, we can speed up fat metabolism. Physical activity, in general, would seem to help. But the activity that most of all stimulates the production of these two hormones seems to be swimming.

On the pages of the Veronesi Foundation, the experts are unbalanced by saying that it would be above all swimming to stimulate the production of the two anti-obesity hormones. According to experts, there are also other factors that would stimulate this new metabolic pathway. Among these there is also that of following a low-calorie diet, which therefore remains a privileged way to lose weight quickly. Both swimming and a low-calorie diet, therefore, would speed up weight loss, not only by burning and cutting calories, but also by accelerating fat metabolism.

