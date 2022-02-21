this Pixel 6 is not even a month old and is already on sale

The Google terminal is the best high-end for less than 600 euros.

What android lovers that we are, we could not miss without offering you one of the best mobile phones with the Google operating system. And it is none other than Google Pixel 6 itself that sees how its price falls below 600 euros for the first time, with shipping and guarantees from Spain. Its price official is 649 euros, and you can buy it on the Google website. So you can see that it is a great price, on Amazon we have it for more than 700 euros.

This Pixel 6 is the first to arrive with Google’s own processor and will continue to be the first to update to the latest android versions, in addition to its ongoing security patches. It was presented along with its Pro brother at the end of January and is now yours for 594 euros.

If you want to have Android 12 and soon Android 13, this mobile is for you. If you want to prove that you have one of the best cameras of the market in a smartphone, this Pixel 6 is your thing, and if you want to have a high-end mobile very premiumdo not hesitate and get this Google Pixel 6.

We have before us a new terminal that mounts a processor of its own manufacture, the google tensor, a 2.8 GHz octa-core built on 5nm. In addition, it is accompanied by the ARM Mali-G78 graphics chip in collaboration with Samsung. Have 8 GB of RAM LPDDR5 and 128GB of storage internal type UFS 3.1 (not expandable). your body of aluminum alloy and its 2 speakers front raise it to the top of the most premium range.

Its screen is of type AMOLED, 6.4 inches and Full HD+ resolution. It has 90 Hz refresh ratecontrast from 1,000,000 to 1, technology HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Its resistance is such that you can submerge it in water, since it has the certified against water and dust IP68.

Its camera is one of its biggest attractions. We have one double rear lens 50 MP and a 12 MP wide angle. we can record 4K videoshas optical image stabilizer and make videos at slow motion at 240fps it won’t be a problem. Its front goes up to 8 MP. It is so good that in the test of DxOMark has achieved 132 points.

In connectivity, this Google Pixel 6 has everything: WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Dual SIM and 5G. Its battery reaches 4,600mAh and will give us about two days of autonomy. It has fast charging at 30W and wireless charging at 21Wone of the fastest on the market without cables.

