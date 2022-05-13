This player has been scouring Minecraft for 11 years, and he still hasn’t reached his destination

Minecraft is more than a video game, it is a tool that allows you to unleash your creativity. This translates into extraordinary projects, such as those who are recreating the Earth on a 1:1 scale or those who have built more than 3,000 buildings. And, as if this were not enough, a player has proposed reach the limits of this virtual world.

We are talking about Kurt, an American youtuber who in 2011 decided to reach the confines of the video game, after his creator, Markus Persson, assured that this was impossible. The truth is that Kurt has been in this for 11 years and, according to GameStar.com, he still has a long way to go, since he would only be halfway there.

A “virtually infinite” world

Although it may seem, the three-dimensional space of Minecraft is not infinite. The number of blocks a player can physically reach is limited by game edition and world type that is being played Therefore, reaching the limit is theoretically possible, but how much time should be invested in this challenge?

Kurt, as shown in his travelogue on his YouTube channel, has traveled a distance of about 12.5 million blocks, which corresponds to 12,500 kilometers on a Minecraft scale. An extraordinary virtual adventure that has been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest journey in Minecraft.

In an interview with PCGamesN, the player, who has more than 400,000 subscribers, acknowledged that spending more than a decade on the game “is a long time.” To get us paid for an idea, he put it into perspective with the following example: “He had some fans who watched with their kids, and now his kids are graduating from high school. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s great,’ yet I feel so old.”

The truth is that the young man is not in a hurry and takes his time. After each year of travel, he builds a monument in which he specifies the distance traveled. But this adventure also has an altruistic meaning. The youtuber has raised thousands of dollars for charity, and hopes to continue doing so in the time he has left on the trip.

Cover Image | unsplash