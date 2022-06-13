This player who defends Ronaldo

Media365 editorial staff, published on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has spoken about the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo resumed the thread of his history with Manchester United last summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner thought he would be as successful there with his team as during his first visit, but the season did not live up to expectations. And on a personal level, the Portuguese also suffered some criticism, despite a statistical record once again very honorable. Observers across the Channel have suggested his presence would inhibit his partners.

“Ronaldo, an example for everyone to follow”

So, would Ronaldo be too many in the Mancunian workforce today? David De Gea, goalkeeper and the oldest member of the Red Devils squad, doesn’t think so. On the contrary, he praises the impact that CR7 has had since his return to Old Trafford. The Spaniard even believes that his team-mate is the perfect example for Manchester Academy hopefuls to follow.

“He’s brilliant,” he told the English press. “The way he works speaks for himself. The way he maintains himself, the way he takes care of his body. He is focused in every training session and every game. That’s why he is one of the best of history. He is very strong mentally and he is an example for everyone [à suivre].”