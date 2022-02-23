this POCO drops in price

Our pick for today is POCO X3 NFCa terminal with a quad camera with AI, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with a very attractive discount compared to its recommended retail price.

State-of-the-art display and Snapdragon processor

With the POCO X3 NTF you will enjoy a unique fluency every time you scroll. The perception that users have of the fluidity of a mobile phone is largely due to its update rate. It has a 6.67” FHD+ Dot Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. This will allow you to play and scroll through your timeline on different social networks without problems.

Regarding the processor, the terminal mounts a Snapdragon 732G, where the G means that this processor offers powerful gaming performance. This processor has great graphics processing power and advanced AI features. It uses an 8nm technology and an 8th generation chip that helps to reach speeds of 2.3 GHz. In addition, LiquidCool technology efficiently dissipates heat from the screen.