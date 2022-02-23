this POCO drops in price

If you are looking for a smartphone with a powerful processor, good performance and fluidity to play at full speed, this POCO has a very attractive offer that may interest you.
Our pick for today is POCO X3 NFCa terminal with a quad camera with AI, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with a very attractive discount compared to its recommended retail price.
State-of-the-art display and Snapdragon processor
With the POCO X3 NTF you will enjoy a unique fluency every time you scroll. The perception that users have of the fluidity of a mobile phone is largely due to its update rate. It has a 6.67” FHD+ Dot Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. This will allow you to play and scroll through your timeline on different social networks without problems.
Regarding the processor, the terminal mounts a Snapdragon 732G, where the G means that this processor offers powerful gaming performance. This processor has great graphics processing power and advanced AI features. It uses an 8nm technology and an 8th generation chip that helps to reach speeds of 2.3 GHz. In addition, LiquidCool technology efficiently dissipates heat from the screen.
Quad camera and fast charging
The rear camera is 64 MP with four lenses that work together so you can get the best shots. In addition to the main one, it would consist of a 13 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth camera. It has AI filters and Pro video mode to record your best works.
Regarding the battery, the POCO X3 NTF has a source of 5160 mAh non-stop power with autonomy for 10 hours of gaming, 17 hours of video and 153 hours of music. A perfect combo if we add the 33W fast charge With which you can have the mobile charged to 100% in 65 minutes and 62% in half an hour.
Available in gray color and 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 219.99 euros today on Amazonwell below its usual price of 269 euros.
