This popular blonde in the 2000s is making a comeback

Seen on many celebrities, platinum blond is definitely making a comeback. We have listed for you the reasons to succumb to it with your eyes closed. This bold, hard-to-wear hair color has long been the go-to for all the pop industry divas. Twenty years later, after spending a few years in the shadows, the trend is making a comeback. Top of the list? Gigi Hadid. A few months ago, the model abandoned her flamboyant red for an almost white blonde. Queen of the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian brushed the red carpet with the cult dress of Marilyn Monroe, but also her signature hair color. Since then, the young woman has definitely abandoned the brown. Same observation for the actress Millie Bobby Brown or even Miley Cyrus. To avoid attacking your hair with too strong discoloration, this coloring is rather intended for light hair (maximum chestnut). Brunettes can turn to sweeping, a softer technique. Because my hair is too dull… Do you lack radiance and luminosity? The platinum blond will wake up your hair. On the other hand, it is imperative to maintain this color well. Purple shampoo to fight against yellow reflections, masks and regular care and above all, we limit exposure to heating devices. especially with light complexions.