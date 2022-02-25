This portable battery for iPhone has its users fascinated and only costs 30

The iWALK wireless portable charger attaches to your iPhone thanks to its magnetic power and costs about a third of the Apple model. (Photo: Amazon)

One of the coolest features of the new iPhones is that you can magnetically attach a MagSafe battery to the back for extra charging, without the need to carry around a cumbersome charger with cables that you’ll have to plug into a wall outlet. However, if you want one of these Apple logo wireless wonders, you’ll have to prepare to spend a whopping $99.

But you don’t have to buy the Apple version, especially since there are so many great third-party solutions available on Amazon. We especially liked this battery from iWALK which is available in three colors (black, white and pink) for easy storage in your bag and is currently on sale for $30.

A ring on the back of the battery makes it easy to grip. (Photo: Amazon)

The reviews on Amazon are excellent. One buyer stated: “This works great! The magnetic hold is strong and with occasional cleaning of the rubber pads with water and a damp cloth, it adheres to the case or phone without twisting or turning. The LCD display that shows the amount of charge remaining is also very useful, as is the kickstand. I use it almost every day and for the last few months it has been a lifesaver. Highly recommended!”

This buyer says it fares well compared to the Apple model: “I have Apple’s official MagSafe battery, but it only has 2,000 mAh capacity, so I wanted a more powerful model. This 6,000 mAh battery works well with my iPhone 13 Pro Max, even with the MagSafe case on. After connecting it to the iPhone you have to press a button to start charging. The LED that shows the percentage of power remaining in the battery is very useful and necessary since, unlike the Apple model, it does not communicate the level of remaining power to the iPhone. I am happy with this product, it works and it is quite cheap.”

Overall, this fan said, “It’s been a lifesaver and I look forward to buying the next generation of these batteries when they start making them with higher capacities.”

