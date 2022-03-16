This portable console emulates 3,000 classic games from Game Boy, Sega, Nintendo and more

Although it is true that the smartphones of the latest generation allow you to play a large number of current video games, for lovers of the titles of yesteryear it is more difficult to find compatible options for mobile. In addition, using the screen to control the commands is not as comfortable and practical as with physical controls. Luckily, in Showroom we have found the CXYP portable consolewhat includes classic console emulators (Game Boy, Sega, Nintendo and more) to enjoy your 3,000 different games included anywhere.

3,000 different games

You will never get tired of playing with this portable game consolesince it contains 3,000 games different (without repeated titles), which guarantee unlimited hours of entertainment. It has a 4.3-inch color screen and has direction and action buttonsas well as rear triggers and a joystick easy to control. In addition, you can configure the system in any of its 25 languages ​​available. The best thing is that it integrates a Exit Jack for headphones or to connect the console to the TV and enjoy your games in a big way.

All these features are confirmed by one of the Amazon customers who have tried it: “They are two consoles in one, since it is portable and you can also connect it to the TV. If you like retro games, this is your product. Comes with 10 emulators (Game Boy, Sega, Nintendo, Super Nintendo and more). With a lot of games, all original and none repeated”. For her part, the user María Morales highlights that “it has a very large screen; very streamlined buttons for gaming; in some games, good graphics; and a wide variety of games, many of them great classics, like Mario or Sonic”.

Extra entertainment features

The best thing about this console is that it not only includes video games, but also other portable entertainment options. Specifically, you can listen to music, read e-books and record audio and video. For this, it has a slot for micro SD cards up to 32GB, in which you can store sound, image, video or text files to play them directly on the console. Also, it incorporates a 2 MP rear camera and a microphonewith which you can capture audio, photos and videos.

According to an Amazon user review, “Downloaded games can be added using the internal memory or using a microSD card”, plus it is possible to “watch movies or listen to music”. Also, the client Eva M. recommends “buying a case and a 16 GB micro SD card with adapter”, in order to “put PDF books, MP3 music and MP4 videos and movies on the card”.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 03-16-2022.

