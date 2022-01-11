This portable mini-house costs less than a scooter, and will keep you on vacation forever

Who said that to have a house you have to spend hundreds of thousands of euros? Yes, ok, if we open any house for sale site, especially if we want the house in the city, unfortunately the prices are the same. And, for a two-room apartment, you need a 25-year mortgage. Yet there are also several occasions.

The ways to have a cheap house, and to buy it with a single simple transfer, without mortgages or anxieties, exist and how. The best of all is to try to have a mini-house: it costs little, it is very comfortable and above all very often it is a model with a modern and pleasant aesthetic.

Mini-houses, it must be said, can also cost a lot. Even twenty, thirty or forty thousand euros. And some even reach ninety. But first and foremost, however, they are lower prices than normal houses. And then, secondly, it’s easy to get some models for a few thousand euros. Even just a thousand. In short, for the price of a scooter.

yanko design

Among the cheapest models of the mini-houses there is the “trailer house”. That’s right, the portable mini-houses. They are built on a trolley, the kind used for caravans, for large loads or for transporting boats. Here, thanks to this very simple system, the house costs less (because the trolley costs much less than the normal foundations).

But the trick of having a “trailer” house also has another positive aspect: we can put our house wherever we want. Would you like to stay in the mountains in the winter? No problem, you attach it to your car and take it to the Apennines, or to Trentino. Just like you would a caravan, but with much more space and comfort. Or: is it August and we want to stay at the beach? Here we can arrange our house in a land (for rent, or public) overlooking the beach.

As if that were not enough, in addition to the fact that these houses cost nothing and move everywhere, there is also the fact that they pollute very little, almost zero. The environmental impact is so low because they are often made entirely of wood, like this one.

