This powerful mini PC is perfect for playing Fortnite or PUBG on TV and now costs less than you imagine

Take a latest generation Ryzen 7 and 32 GB of RAM and it takes up very little space

If you want one minicomputer To place it right next to the television or for your editorial team to be there and you prefer to buy one with sufficient capacity but at a reasonable price, you NiPoGi AM08PRO It is the perfect model and it is also on sale. You can purchase it for 449.68 euros, with free shipping. We tell you how.

Buy the NiPoGi AM08PRO at the best price

Although the official price of this mini PC is 699 euros, on Amazon this week we can find it for 200 euros less, at 499.65 euros. But yes, we also use them. the code 2LPPNQVN to complete our order, we will be able to complete it with 10% less, equivalent to one 50 euros less, with which we will get an attractive 449.68 euros. I say that the price also includes free shipping and less than a week for new users or for those who receive the free service for a month to complete the order.

This NiPoGi AK1 It is an interesting mini PC that boasts quite high power for what is usual in this type of equipment, in addition to its surprising design, with a more gaming look than usual and that includes superior RGB lighting, all without giving up a quite compact size, with measurements of 13.29 x 15.61 x 7.2 cm. Of course, it does not come with standard Windows 11, although installing it will not cost us much effort or money.





This model has a powerful processor. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, also of the latest generation, with integrated graphics. This is accompanied by 32 GB of RAM and a sufficient SSD 512GB capacity. Not counting the dedicated graphics, it is not the most suitable equipment for moving the most demanding titles, but we can use it without problem for games like Fortnite or PUBG at 60 or 70 fps.

In addition, it has a performance selectorwith which we can choose between automatic, silent or high performance mode with just turning a dial, thus controlling the power and energy consumption that we want at all times or changing it as our device chooses.

As for connectivity required, this device offers us WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as well. It comes with two HDMI connectors that allow you to manage it. It has 3 windows with 4K resolution.and has 4 USB-A 3.0 ports(two fronts and two sides) and one USB-C port On the left side.

