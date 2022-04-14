The MSI Modern 15 drops in price on Amazon, arrives with a 15.6-inch screen and an AMD Ryzen 7.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take one of the MSI laptops with 200 euro discount. The MSI Modern 15 it falls in price and is one of the lowest it has ever been, you can check it yourself in comparators such as CamelCamelCamel. But be careful, what units are limited.

The MSI laptop has beautiful design and quality construction. It is thin and light, as a good laptop you will have the possibility of carrying it comfortably wherever you go. However, being attractive and stylish does not stop being powerful, you can demand the maximum.

In addition, with Amazon you will enjoy a fast, safe shipment with all the guarantees. The peace of mind it offers is one of its great advantages, as well as its customer service and after-sales service.

Buy the MSI laptop at the best price

This MSI Modern 15 arrives with a 15.6-inch screen, with Full HD resolution and 60 Hz. The design is one of its greatest positive points, it has a beautiful and elegant body, with lines that will not leave you indifferent. Its aluminum chassis is thin and promises to be very lighta laptop should be comfortable and this MSI more than delivers despite not having the most compact screen size.

Our protagonist arrives with a lot of poweryou will have no problem moving heavy programs with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. It also has one of AMD’s graphics cards, the Radeon Graphics Y 8 GB of RAM. Also has 512GB of SSDs.

It also incorporates all kinds of ports, includes a 1x Micro SD (4K @ 30Hz), an HDMI, a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 and 3 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2. We do not forget its battery, which you can charge at full speed thanks to some not inconsiderable 65W of power.

It is not an offer that is seen every day, You can get a well-designed, powerful and complete laptop with a 200 euro discount. The MSI Modern 15 won’t be on sale forever, in fact you’ll only be able to buy it at this price for a few more hours. If you are interested, you already know what you should do, the units are limited.

