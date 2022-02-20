This powerful Xiaomi is still a spectacular purchase for less than 250 euros

Xiaomi’s smartphone drops in price on Amazon, with fast and free shipping, forget about worries.

you can take the POCO X3 Pro for 237 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. We are talking about the global version of the device, which arrives together with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is one of the best Xiaomi of recent times, a smartphone with which you cannot fail.

We have recommended it countless times, and it continues to be one of the options to consider. Are you looking for something powerful and complete for less than 250 euros? The POCO X3 Pro has just what you need, it is the device that I have recommended to friends and family.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro at a discount

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.67″ IPS screen, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz

4 rear cameras

5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

The Asian terminal incorporates a 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole that houses the camera, this is a modern and striking design.

One of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, specifically the Snapdragon 860, is in charge of giving it life. We are talking about a powerful chip with which you can take advantage of the best games. You will not miss any speed. In this offer, as we have pointed out, it is accompanied by more than enough 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

we ran into 4 cameras on the back of this POCO X3 Pro: it incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the notch of its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

The Chinese smartphone also has a battery of 5,160mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you stranded without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivitywith which you can pay without taking out your wallet.

You take a powerful and complete mobile for less than 250 eurosa device with a large screen, 4 cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed. Time passes and the POCO X3 Pro is still a highly recommended optionyou will not regret.

