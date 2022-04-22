Apply the 20 euro discount coupon offered by Amazon to take the Amazfit GTR 2e for only 89.90 euros.

We focus all our attention on the Amazfit GTR 2ea very complete smart watch that sinks its price in amazon. If you are looking for a good smartwatch to accompany you in your day to day life, this one from Amazfit has everything you need for just €89.90. To take it away for this price, you just have to apply the discount coupon of 20 euros that the store offers, as you can see in the following image.

Amazon gives you the opportunity to buy the Amazfit GTR 2e for 89.90 euros choosing between three different colors: black, gray and green. The recommended retail price of the model is 129.90 euros, so you save 40 euros in the purchase. Also, if you have Amazon Prime, you will receive the product the next day.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is a smartwatch that we not only like for its elegant design, but also for its wide AMOLED screen. can reach the 24 days duration with normal use and it lacks nothing in terms of functions: 90 sports modes, gpsblood oxygen monitoring and much more that we discover in the following lines.

Buy the Amazfit GTR 2e at the best price

The design is the first aspect that captures our attention of the Amazfit GTR 2e, and it is not for less. We are before a lovely smart watch with round shade it is very elegant at first sight. It weighs 32 grams (without strap), so you will hardly notice that you are wearing it on your wrist. Furthermore, it is waterproofyou can get into the shower or the pool without fear.

As we said, equip a round technology screen AMOLED with a size of 1.39 inches and resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. This leaves us with clear images, with good color reproduction and that will look good in sunlight. In addition, the screen has a anti-fingerprint coating so that these are not a concern. not missing the always on display modeso you can always see the time.

The Amazfit GTR 2e arrives with Bluetooth 5.0, which will allow you to connect it to your mobile to receive notifications from apps such as WhatsApp, know the weather information and also receive notifications when you receive a call. On the other hand, also has alexawith which you can talk to ask it to carry out certain actions.

The one from Amazfit is also a good smart watch to record your sports activity, as it integrates 90 sport modes and GPS to track all your routes. It will also take care of your health with the heart rate sensor, which will analyze the rhythm to confirm that everything is fine while you are doing sports. This sensor can also work 24 hours a day. By the way, it also has blood oxygen monitoring.

This smartwatch on sale is also an excellent purchase for the performance of its 471mAh battery. According to manufacturer data, it reaches 24 days with typical use. If you want to demand more, you will still enjoy 12 days of use without going through the charger. On the other hand, if you give it a basic use, that autonomy will increase to 45 days. Without a doubt, these are very positive data.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is a smart watch that offers a good behavior in the different sections. For this reason, we recommend that you take advantage of its fall to the 89.90 euros on Amazon to get hold of it before it goes back up in price.

