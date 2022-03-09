This prefabricated house produces more energy than it consumes, what is its secret

Architects and engineers, day after day, are thinking about different alternatives that allow them not only to optimize the construction of buildings, but also to make them increasingly friendly to the environment. A clear example of this is PowerHYDEa prefabricated house in India that runs solely on solar energy and produces more energy resources than it consumes.

This house, according to its developers (the BillionBricks firm and the Indian architectural firm Architecture Brio), has not only become an energy factory, but is also a comfortable house, which can satisfy the needs of its owners. “This is a prefabricated house that works solely on solar energy and produces more energy than it consumes. The dimensions of the property vary depending on the design, and can range between 45 and 82 m²″, explain the spokespersons of the architecture studio.

This prefabricated property, which only demands six days for its complete installation, responds to the typology smartsince the operation of all the services can be controlled remotely, by means of a cell phone or a tablet. The roof of the building is equipped with a set of solar panels, through which the energy necessary for the operation of the entire home is obtained. “The system provided allows the generation of up to 10 KW of solar energy and in total, it represents a saving of up to six tons of CO2 emissions per year.”, say the architects.

The firm BillionBricks affirms -from its website- that if compared to PowerHYDE with a conventional home it is 20% cheaper. “This is due to the savings that are caused -over time- with the elimination of the payment of the electric service”, say Prasoon Kumar and Robert Verrijtn, the creators of the project.

billionBricks

More sustainable features

PowerHYDE has more environment friendly features. One of the most relevant is that This prefabricated house can collect and reuse 100% of rainwater through a cleaning system. What’s more, It has an irrigation system and a cultivation area that allow you to create a garden, where fruits and vegetables can grow independently. The house is designed to be earthquake and typhoon proof so it is suitable to be placed anywhere.

billionBricks

The great dream of developers

Both Kumar and Verrijtn sought to create a house that could also serve in the poorest areas, giving the possibility of having a house of their own to those with less purchasing power. At the moment, in India there are more than 200 million homeless people – most of them are living in rural areas –. “The objective of this project is to give them their own home that does not generate extra expenses and allows them to lead a life of self-sufficiency”, conclude the creators of PowerHYDE.

PowerHYDE, which will make its global launch next year, seeks to solve two problems on a global scale: the climate crisis and homelessness. While, BillionBricks offers those interested in acquiring this property to leave their data virtually.