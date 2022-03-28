this Pro smartwatch is a great buy

The realme Watch 2 Pro drops in price on Amazon, with an ultra-large screen, GPS, 90 sports modes and a large battery.

nice design, ultra large screen90 sports modes, GPS, health functions, up to 2 weeks of battery… There is not a single detail missing from the realme Watch 2 Pro, one of the most advanced smart watches of the Chinese firm. There is another aspect that we also love about this model: currently its price drops to €61.99 on amazon.

This square screen smartwatch is a great buy, as it has everything you need on your wrist. Its original price is 74.99 euros, so the discount is close to 20%. In addition, it is worth mentioning that this beautiful gray version has never been so cheap on amazon. For just over 60 euros, the realme Watch 2 Pro is a good choice, and here’s why.

Buy the cheapest realme Watch 2 Pro

The realme Watch 2 Pro that we recommend is the gray model, with a lightened tone that sometimes appears white. Have a weight of only 40 grams that, together with the good silicone strap, make it a device very comfortable to always wear on the wrist. If you want to play with its design, you can change the bracelet for other 22-millimeter straps and also choose between the over 100 watch faces available.

Those spheres are the ones that appear when you turn on the screen, which is technology LCDhas a size of 1.75 inches, a resolution of 385 x 320 pixels and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It is a large, square-shaped screen that offers vivid colors and a good performance under sunlightyou will see it without problems.

With the realme Watch 2 Pro you can constantly measure your heart rate.

The realme Watch 2 Pro is a watch focused on the sports field, hence the 90 different modes it offers the user. You can use it to keep track of your runs, your walks, your bike rides or your workouts in the pool, as it is also waterproof. He doesn’t lack the gpsessential to save all your routes accurately.

When it comes to health care, this smartwatch is also a complete device. Have blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitoring in real time, a meditation assistant and even reminders to drink water.

Of course you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 to receive notifications from apps like WhatsApp, control music playback, reject phone calls or get weather information.

You will be able to enjoy this function without worrying about autonomy, since the 390mAh battery offers up to 2 weeks duration with heart rate monitoring turned on. As always, the more you use its sports and health functions, the less autonomy it will have.

