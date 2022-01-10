“This protocol could have been done 40 years ago! Insigne? I don’t understand the criticisms”

On the eve of the tomorrow’s match between Bologna and Cagliari, postponed on this date due to ASL block against the rossoblùs, the Bologna coach spoke at the press conference Sinisa Mihajlovic. Here is what was declared by the Serbian coach:

“I just hope that whoever made the decision did so in good faith, thinking that Covid does not concern footballers but only normal people, or thinking that the audience that goes to the stadium is different from the one that goes to the theater. But now it’s all done and this must not be an excuse for us.

Unfortunately some players of the spring tested positive who were supposed to come with us. We will have 11 players on the pitch and some changes: we will have to be good at finding motivations in difficulties. In life, you often meet people who think they are getting smarter by deceiving you, but what I think is that honesty even in football pays more and more than cunning. And tomorrow we have to prove it ”.

Mihajlovic also commented on the new protocol of the Serie A League: “13 players forty years ago could have gone. Now with the 5 changes to be in order we should play 7-a-side football. But the rules are those“.

Mihajlovic: “I don’t see why Insigne should have rejected Toronto”

The Serbian technician also commented on the news of theofficiality of the transfer of Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto: “I don’t see why one shouldn’t make this choice, is a professional player who will have a new experience. But I would never question his professionalism for this choice. It is easier to accept than to refuse“.

Felice Luongo