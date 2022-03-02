This QR code reader is one of the best you can download and it’s free for a limited time

For a limited time you can get one of the best Android code readers, the “QR/Barcode Scanner PRO” app, totally free and from Google Play.

Like every week Google Play offers its traditional round of offers with dozens of applications and games at reduced prices, even free, which we always recommend you review carefully because sometimes interesting bargains are foundalthough above all because once an app is downloaded, it will always be ours no matter how much it goes up in price again.

Today we bring you, in fact, to one of the best barcode and QR code readers of the entire Android platform, which also for a limited time offers us totally FREE its version “Pro” on GooglePlay… And you don’t want to stay without her, do you?

The truth is that the app QR / Barcode Scanner PRO is one of those essential tools that we should always have on our phones, being able to scan any type of code just by pointing the smartphone camera to choose later what actions to take with the information decrypted.

In fact, the app itself will automatically recognize any QR or barcodeand we will show only the relevant actions if it contains text, a URL link or any other type of information such as business cards or the like. You will be able to read all kinds of text codes, URL links, products, contacts, ISBNs, calendar appointments, emails, location tags, Wi-Fi connection data and many other common formats.

Also, this version “Pro” It does not have ads or advertising integrated of any kind, facilitating its use to the maximum and putting at our disposal a complete history so that we don’t lose any of the information we scanned with it.

We can even scan in batches, share codes with our friends and also, beware, generate different types of QR and barcodes with the information that we want.

It does not require an Internet connection and is compatible with practically all Android mobilesnormally costing €2.39 for all those who want to acquire this full license.

Run to download it, because once you get it for free it will always be yourseven if you change your smartphone or have to install it again!

