This quiz will tell you if you are more generation Hélène and the Boys or The Mysteries of Love
By Eliott Azoulai
Did you rather grow up in front Helen and the Boys or in front of its spin-off The Mysteries of Love ? The Serieously editor takes the gamble of guessing which generation you belong to, based on your answers to the following questions.
Do you prefer to watch your series…
On the television
On your computer
on your tablet
On your phone
What is your favorite genre?
The comedy
The drama
The best social network according to you?
TikTok
When we say “Justin”, you think of…
Justin Timberlake
justin bieber
Which of these bands of friends would you rather belong to?
Friends
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Sex And The City
The best of these French cinema sagas in your opinion?
The Bronzed
Asterix and Obelix
Visitors
What have we done to God?
And finally, do you prefer…
The Miracle of Love
Holidays of Love
Generation Hélène and the Boys
As a child of the 80s or 90s, you were rocked by the AB Productions series and in particular Helen and the Boys. You knew Hélène, Nicolas, Johanna, Cri-cri or even Laly when they were university students and you may not get tired of watching the episodes of this sitcom that you loved so much.
But by the way, what character of Helen and the Boys sleep in you? Take our astro quiz to find out!
Generation The Mysteries of Love
You, you are clearly from the generation The Mysteries of Love ! You got to know Hélène and the whole little band late and you don’t regret it – because better late than never, right?. Today you don’t miss an episode of the TMC soap opera, which doesn’t prevent you from having (perhaps) caught up with the parent series Helen and the Boys in the meantime.
And if you’re a fan of mysteries of lovethen the editor of Serieously invites you to test your knowledge of the series through this special quiz!
