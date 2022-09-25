Entertainment

This quiz will tell you if you are more generation Hélène and the Boys or The Mysteries of Love

Published on

By Eliott Azoulai

Did you rather grow up in front Helen and the Boys or in front of its spin-off The Mysteries of Love ? The Serieously editor takes the gamble of guessing which generation you belong to, based on your answers to the following questions.

Do you prefer to watch your series…

On the television

On your computer

on your tablet

On your phone

What is your favorite genre?

The comedy

The drama

The best social network according to you?

Facebook

instagram

TikTok

Twitter

When we say “Justin”, you think of…

Justin Timberlake

justin bieber

Which of these bands of friends would you rather belong to?

Friends

How I Met Your Mother

The Big Bang Theory

Sex And The City

The best of these French cinema sagas in your opinion?

The Bronzed

Asterix and Obelix

Visitors

What have we done to God?

And finally, do you prefer…

The Miracle of Love

Holidays of Love

Generation Hélène and the Boys

As a child of the 80s or 90s, you were rocked by the AB Productions series and in particular Helen and the Boys. You knew Hélène, Nicolas, Johanna, Cri-cri or even Laly when they were university students and you may not get tired of watching the episodes of this sitcom that you loved so much.

But by the way, what character of Helen and the Boys sleep in you? Take our astro quiz to find out!

Generation The Mysteries of Love

You, you are clearly from the generation The Mysteries of Love ! You got to know Hélène and the whole little band late and you don’t regret it – because better late than never, right?. Today you don’t miss an episode of the TMC soap opera, which doesn’t prevent you from having (perhaps) caught up with the parent series Helen and the Boys in the meantime.

And if you’re a fan of mysteries of lovethen the editor of Serieously invites you to test your knowledge of the series through this special quiz!

Tags
