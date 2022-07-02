this quiz will tell you if you’re more Dominic Toretto or Luke Hobbs

Published on July 2, 2022

3:00 p.m.

By Amandine Rouhaud

Throughout the saga Fast & Furious, two figures stood out: Dom and Luke. Respectively embodied by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the two heroes have rather different personalities while being complementary. Answer these questions and we’ll tell you if you look more like Dominic or Luke.

IF THIS QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING CORRECTLY FOR YOU, PLEASE CLICK ON THIS LINK.