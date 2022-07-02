this quiz will tell you if you’re more Dominic Toretto or Luke Hobbs
By Amandine Rouhaud
Throughout the saga Fast & Furious, two figures stood out: Dom and Luke. Respectively embodied by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the two heroes have rather different personalities while being complementary. Answer these questions and we’ll tell you if you look more like Dominic or Luke.
Choose a car:
The DeLorean
The Ford Anglia
Question colors, you are more:
pastel colors
Fluorescent colors
Your totem animal is:
the bear
the elephant
Your secret dream is:
Drive a race car
Parachute jump
Neither
Choose your ideal driving soundtrack:
Rock hard
Very strong hip-hop
Neither
Your cute sin is:
Ride in the rain
Riding in the sunset
Finally, the ideal destination for a road trip:
The French countryside
California
You’re not Dominic Toretto anymore!
You are Dominic, the undisputed leader. As a leader, he has a strong, assertive personality and knows how to make himself heard. But he also has a pretty fiber of humanity that sometimes brings him closer to faith, empathy and a certain morality that he respects. Be careful though, Dom has a fiery temper that can make him react quickly when he feels his loved ones being threatened.
You’re not Luke Hobbs anymore!
Luke Hobbs is an agent of the DSS, Diplomatic Security Service, in other words he ensures the protection of certain diplomats, as well as state security. Clever and with a certain practical spirit, nothing escapes Hobbs who has dedicated his life to his profession. Hard worker, he has a certain rigor which can lose ground a little when it comes to his family. Extremely loyal, he would do anything for his people.
