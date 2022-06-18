“This rabble they have formed will not stain your clean soul”

Cuban filmmaker Carlos Díaz Lechuga sent a message to Paul Milanes in which he reiterates his admiration, as a result of the government hoarding most of the entrances to the concert that the singer-songwriter will give next June 21 at the National Theater in Havana.

After several requests to the troubadour to suspend his presentation were published on social networks, Lechuga, however, shared a text on his Facebook wall in which he ratifies his support for the musician, whatever decision he makes.

Photo: Capture of Facebook / Carlos Díaz Lechuga

“Dear Pablo! Dear Pablo! After a tough year. Going through personal problems. Illnesses. Today I want to tell you that I admire you more and more. Cuba is yours. You are one of the Cubans. Nothing and no one can against that. Although many want “, expressed the young filmmaker, alluding to the death of Milanés’ daughter,

Carlos, whose film “Santa y Andrés” was censored in Cuba, assured Pablito that he is “hard” and that there is no possible game with him.

“If you sing chapó… if you don’t sing chapó. This gossip that they have formed will not stain your soul that is clean. How is it going. Those who cannot sing are them. They have been singing ugly for 60 years, everywhere and out of tune. The town loves you. Chapó”, he concluded.

Since it was known that the Most of the tickets to the Pablo Milanés concert went to state entities like the UJC and the Ministry of Culture, a wave of criticism was unleashed. The recital will be in the Avellaneda hall of the National, which has more than two thousand seats, of which only 300 tickets were sold to the population.

Figures of culture and the media such as actors, announcers and journalists have asked the singer-songwriter to suspend his presentation.

One of them was the announcer Yunior Morales, who suggested to Pablito that he do an outdoor concert for the town to go, “without any manipulation. If not, the fairest thing would be to cancel it,” he said.

The humorist Ulises Toirac described as “a low, mean and cowardly method” the control over the tickets to the recital that Milanés will give at the National Theater.

“Taking into account that Pablo Milanés is not only essential but essential for the Cuban Trova, for Cuban music and for Cuban Culture (and with it a total lack of respect for his stature and contributions), the one that fills the window with ‘ tickets by organization’, as the director of the National Theater affirms in a video that is out there, is not new water, and it is not just a mechanism of ‘protection’ of the Government. It is a tool of intimidation against artists“, he pointed.