Entertainment

this radical decision which could cause him harm

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

The end of a long-standing collaboration! The Mirror has announced that Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, have ended their collaboration with Sunshine Sachs. It should be noted that this firm specializes in press relations and especially in the management of crisis situations.

This is the rupture of a very long-standing collaboration since the Duchess of Sussex had already worked with Sunshine Sachs since she was an actress in the series Suits. The company had also collaborated with Prince Harry since his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Histoires Royales reports that this long collaboration began with the recurring role of the Duchess in the Suits series. Sunshine Sachs is a benchmark in the field and many stars have already called on its services, such as Barbara Streisand, Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake.

Specializing in crisis relationship management, the company takes everything in hand when a situation risks tarnishing the image of one of its clients. “Their services are varied, such as providing a simple spokesperson for their clients or more original, such as working on the rewriting of their clients’ Wikipedia biographies.”, explains Histoires Royales.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘The Mayfair Witches’: One of the main characters in Anne Rice’s novels will not be present in the series

2 mins ago

Criminal Squad: an American thriller with 50 Cent and Gerard Butler soon on Tipik!

4 mins ago

Christian Bale talks about the filming of ‘The Great American Swindle’

13 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian ‘cringes’ at her skinny figure and brags about her ‘thick curves and amazing butt’ after gaining weight

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button