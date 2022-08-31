This ranking of the 50 worst rappers in history is debating

Posted on social networks, this ranking with trollesque looks never ceases to make people react.

A ranking made by a troll?

It must be said that the ranking in question, widely relayed on Twitter, “having fun” to list the 50 worst rappers in the game, citing a jumble of sacred artists…

Jumbled up, you can come across those from No Limit (Silk the Shocker, Master P and C Murder) Cash Money/Young Money (Birdman, Mannie Fresh and Gudda Gudda), alongside other heavyweights in the industry. Examples include Lil Yachty, OJ Da Juiceman, Gunna, Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Future, Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti, Mike Jones, Chingy, Nelly, Chief Keef, Eazy-E, P. Diddy, Cardi B, Waka Flocka, French Montana and the eminent RZA, mastermind of the Wu-Tang empire. Obviously, the 6ix9ine, Lil Pump, Riff Raff and others are also mentioned in this list of the most exhaustive.

But there, on the networks, it is a feeling of indignation which dominatesand comments are engaged: “They put Lil B in the 50 worst rappers list when this man brought a genre to life with a single title”or “How a Top 50 Worst Rappers Ranking can incorporate Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi, Carti, Eazy-E, Lil Boat, YB and Chief Keef. That is the problem. The other n*****s on the list are slammed, but naming these rappers among the worst in history is crazy. »