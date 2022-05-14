This rare Apple-1 hand-engraved by Steve Jobs costs over $250,000

Share

One of Apple collectors’ favorites is going up for auction in May!

A rare fully working example of the initial batch of computers Apple-1 and the first with a serial number hand-authenticated by Jobs, got an offer of over $250,000during the Goldin auction house that will culminate on Saturday, May 21.

The price is driven by the few copies of Apple-1 that have survivedin addition to being the first product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded. The Apple-1 models usually reach high prices due to their rarity, but the copy that exceeded 250 thousand dollars has the addition of having the number 7 of the registry, signed in handwriting, nothing more and nothing less than Steve Jobs.

This curious object of desire among collectors of technological nostalgia is the first machine from the first lot to come up for auction in many years.

Ready to use

Old Apple pioneer Daniel Kottke found that the machine is in good condition and owns its power supply and other components, including a Sanyo VM-4509 monitor and a Datanetics keyboard. The sale includes a cassette interface, power supply, connection cables and a reproduction of the original operation manual signed by Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne with the legend: Think different!

The offer occupies for now the seventh place in the record of Apple 1. It is the first of a lot to be auctioned over the next few years and has an authorized serial number, marked serial 01-0050.

From hundreds to thousands of dollars

It is known that Apple-1 computers are very difficult to find, which helps to skyrocket their value to over $700,000 per copy. The Apple-1 went on sale in 1976the same year as the founding of Apple Computer with the strange price of 666.66 dollars. Initially, only 50 machines were made and were sold by the Byte Shop, a local Mountain View store.

the first processor Apple-1 was conceived in Jobs’ garagehad a wooden case, a processor, 32 MHz and RAM of memory, and was auctioned for 375 thousand dollars.

At the same time the Goldin house also offers an Apple MacTV from 1993considered as Apple’s first attempt to create a TV-computer hybrid. They also await buyers of a Steve Jobs name badge, a Versace shirt and a leather wallet.

